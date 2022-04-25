ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Coverage Initiated at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChargePoint from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.21.

ChargePoint stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.94.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $44,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $145,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,731,130 shares of company stock worth $26,986,403. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linse Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ChargePoint by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,825 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ChargePoint by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,171,000 after purchasing an additional 516,124 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,485,000 after purchasing an additional 488,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

