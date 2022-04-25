ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Trading Down 7%

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) dropped 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $21.11. Approximately 26,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,833,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Get ChampionX alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 3.00.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in ChampionX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in ChampionX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 136,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.