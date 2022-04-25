Centrality (CENNZ) Market Cap Reaches $138.84 Million

Centrality (CENNZ) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $138.84 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00033219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00103878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars.

