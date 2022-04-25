Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Centerspace from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Centerspace by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Centerspace by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Centerspace by 5.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSR stock traded down $4.11 on Wednesday, hitting $99.06. 1,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,996. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.55, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.98. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -679.05%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

