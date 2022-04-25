Centamin (TSE:CEE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.44

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 14743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

