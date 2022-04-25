CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.40

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$55.40 and last traded at C$55.82, with a volume of 45850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$56.18.
CCL.B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.12 billion and a PE ratio of 16.96.
About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
