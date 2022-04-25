Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.76. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.21 million.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

CBOE traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,930. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $100.53 and a one year high of $139.00.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

