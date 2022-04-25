Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $101.00

Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $101.00 and last traded at $105.74, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.50.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.17 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.