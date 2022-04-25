Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CASY traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.85. 249,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.76. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

