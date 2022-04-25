Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.15

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 3507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $51.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 58.62%.

In other news, Director Michel Philipp Cole acquired 3,375 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 348,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 171,558 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $12,423,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 66,155 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,462,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,844,000 after purchasing an additional 463,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

