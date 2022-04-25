Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.41

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$25.41 and last traded at C$41.70, with a volume of 105709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.38.

Several analysts have commented on CPX shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.26. The company has a market cap of C$4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.67.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$672.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 2.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total transaction of C$521,107.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,005,001.69.

Capital Power Company Profile (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

