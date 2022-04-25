Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Canfor and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canfor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.17.

Shares of TSE CFP opened at C$24.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$22.16 and a 12 month high of C$35.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.27.

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Canfor will post 4.5900004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

