Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.87.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
NYSE:CP opened at $74.76 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.10%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)
