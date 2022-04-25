Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 430100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$10.28 million and a P/E ratio of -13.75.
About Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL)
