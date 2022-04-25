Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 527916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The firm has a market cap of C$7.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07.
Canada Carbon Company Profile (CVE:CCB)
Further Reading
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.