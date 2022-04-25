Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.08

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 10458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Camping World alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Camping World’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,301,000 after purchasing an additional 378,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Camping World by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,952 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Camping World by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after purchasing an additional 283,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.