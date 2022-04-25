Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.89.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $55.69 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.81.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $821,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock worth $75,744,597 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $4,307,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 45.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $909,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 100,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

