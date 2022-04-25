Callahan Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAZ. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 178,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 84,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ stock opened at $34.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

About Lazard (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.