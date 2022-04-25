Callahan Advisors LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after buying an additional 132,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $405.81 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $444.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.53.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock worth $9,427,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

