Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CZR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $66.60 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 469,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,712 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 50.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

