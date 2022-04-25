Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $823.74 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.890-$3.970 EPS.

Shares of CDNS traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.10. 2,348,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.70. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.62.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,043 shares of company stock worth $25,210,794. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

