Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.890-$3.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.950-$0.990 EPS.

CDNS stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,590. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $7,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,043 shares of company stock worth $25,210,794 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,291,000 after buying an additional 102,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,684,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

