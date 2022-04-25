Bytom Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.21 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Bytom has a total market cap of $36.19 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00258637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014781 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000387 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001360 BTC.

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,750,506,075 coins and its circulating supply is 1,653,700,719 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

