Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.25

Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.25 and last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

Several research firms recently commented on BKE. StockNews.com began coverage on Buckle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 58.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 17.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the first quarter valued at about $682,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Buckle during the first quarter worth about $414,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

