BTIG Research Lowers Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Price Target to $10.00

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Genetron stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.13. Genetron has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Genetron by 52.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,243,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,227,000 after buying an additional 429,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genetron by 463.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 384,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genetron by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 281,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genetron by 125.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 203,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genetron during the fourth quarter worth $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

