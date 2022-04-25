Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.87

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.87 and last traded at $57.87, with a volume of 3531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bruker by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Bruker by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bruker by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

