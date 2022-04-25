Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $8.34

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $7.93. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 82 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87.
Brooge Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:BROG)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brooge Energy (BROG)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.