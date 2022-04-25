Brokerages Set ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Target Price at $7.50

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth about $2,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ViewRay by 23.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 322,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in ViewRay by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ViewRay by 3.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after acquiring an additional 698,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 37,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,474. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

