Brokerages Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Target Price at $30.50

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NMIH traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.98. 31,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23. NMI has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. NMI had a net margin of 47.65% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $125.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NMI will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $781,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in NMI by 411.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 140,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of NMI by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

