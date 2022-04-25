Brokerages Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) PT at $19.00

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 111.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 40.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 247,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,717 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 34.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. 74,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,446. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

