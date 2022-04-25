Brokerages Set BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) PT at $15.50

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWAY. Loop Capital began coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the second quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,241 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 116,510 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 63.9% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 329,007 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWAY stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $7.74. 299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,448. BrainsWay has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $127.56 million, a P/E ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

