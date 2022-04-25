Brokerages Set BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target at $15.50

Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

BWAY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.74. 299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,448. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $127.56 million, a P/E ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.07. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in BrainsWay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 21,241 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 59,266 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 891,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

