Brokerages Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.57 Million

Analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) will announce $73.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $75.00 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $82.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $301.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.60 million to $302.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $314.63 million, with estimates ranging from $309.60 million to $320.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

PFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 108,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,828. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Premier Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Premier Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Premier Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier Financial (Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.