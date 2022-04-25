Brokerages Expect PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings. PNM Resources reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PNM Resources.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 12,253.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,339,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,470 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,213,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,029,000 after purchasing an additional 963,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 425.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,624,000 after purchasing an additional 845,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,798,000 after purchasing an additional 817,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.04. 1,054,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.78. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.23%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

