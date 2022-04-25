Brokerages Expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Inspired Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

INSE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 169,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,042. The company has a market cap of $257.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 322.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 231,551 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.