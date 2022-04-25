Brokerages Expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Inspired Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

INSE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 169,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,042. The company has a market cap of $257.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 322.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 231,551 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.