Brokerages Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.14). Canopy Growth reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

CGC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Canopy Growth by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Canopy Growth by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 16.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock remained flat at $$5.57 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,451,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,053. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.93. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

About Canopy Growth (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

