Brokerages Expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $49.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABST. TD Securities raised Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

NASDAQ:ABST traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,808. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $410.92 million, a P/E ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Absolute Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,365,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,068,000 after buying an additional 1,978,563 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in Absolute Software by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,345 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Absolute Software by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,280,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,450 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Absolute Software by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Absolute Software by 30.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Absolute Software (Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absolute Software (ABST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.