Brokerages Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) will report $75.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.07 million to $80.40 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $76.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $332.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $365.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $398.35 million, with estimates ranging from $369.04 million to $425.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 4.28%. Westport Fuel Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on WPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

WPRT stock remained flat at $$1.27 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.37. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth $277,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $55,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth $55,000. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

