Brokerages Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.79 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) will report sales of $145.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.12 million and the highest is $148.00 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $163.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $721.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.90 million to $731.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $759.90 million, with estimates ranging from $733.70 million to $790.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,603. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $277.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

