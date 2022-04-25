Brokerages Anticipate Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) to post sales of $15.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.05 billion and the lowest is $15.67 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $15.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $68.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.44 billion to $69.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $74.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.83 billion to $75.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.36.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,601,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,004. The company has a market capitalization of $148.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

