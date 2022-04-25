Brokerages Anticipate OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSPN. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneSpan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OneSpan by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,219,000 after buying an additional 296,438 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,109,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,312,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after buying an additional 120,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,386,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,472,000 after acquiring an additional 976,834 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OneSpan stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. 124,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,385. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.33. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $584.01 million, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.63.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

