Brokerages Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Luna Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 22.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 19.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 109,607 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 8.8% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 162,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.88. 7,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,018. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $190.21 million, a PE ratio of 146.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98.

About Luna Innovations (Get Rating)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.