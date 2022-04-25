BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.83

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 157064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,144,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 34.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 322.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

