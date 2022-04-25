BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.45 Million

Analysts predict that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.20 million. BrainsWay reported sales of $6.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year sales of $34.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $35.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $41.73 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $42.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of BWAY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.07. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BrainsWay by 63.9% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 329,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the second quarter valued at $1,684,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $1,206,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BrainsWay by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 116,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

