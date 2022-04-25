Boson Protocol (BOSON) Achieves Market Cap of $59.66 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001994 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $59.66 million and $2.03 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.63 or 0.00249424 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004406 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00019045 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.12 or 0.00631351 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,444,992 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

