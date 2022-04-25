Bondly Price Reaches $0.0311 on Major Exchanges (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Bondly has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $1.60 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

