Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms recently commented on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 10,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,670,516,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,723,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 399.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,936,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344,821 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $147,703,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth $61,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,010. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

