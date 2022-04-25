BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $865.71.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company.

BlackRock stock traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $668.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,485. The stock has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $648.00 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $729.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $833.46.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

