BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.56

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 9518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,555,000 after buying an additional 82,911 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,130,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,027,000 after buying an additional 855,039 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,960,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 292,003 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $11,777,000.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BCAT)

–

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.