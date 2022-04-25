BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.56

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 9518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BCAT)
