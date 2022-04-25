BlackHat (BLKC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $147,833.00

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $147,833.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlackHat has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00044482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.99 or 0.07441767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00044363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

